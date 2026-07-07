‘Hey Yugadhaar’

Ravinder Kaul

Jammu, July 6: J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Viraj Kala Kendra presented the Hindi play 'Hey Yugadhaar', portraying the life, vision and contributions of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, an eminent educationist, politician and nationalist leader, at Abhinav Theatre here today.

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Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was one of the most influential political leaders of modern India. A distinguished scholar, lawyer, educationist, parliamentarian, and nationalist, his life reflected a rare combination of intellectual brilliance, administrative ability, and unwavering commitment to national unity.

The play opens with a group of young scholars engaged in research on Dr. Mukherjee. Gradually, they transition into characters representing significant phases of his life, creating a seamless narrative that brings history vividly to the stage. Dr. Mukherjee's remarkable journey is highlighted through key milestones

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata), Mukherjee was the son of the eminent jurist and educationist Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee, often called the "Tiger of Bengal." Growing up in a scholarly environment, he displayed extraordinary academic talent from an early age. He graduated with distinction from Presidency College, earned degrees in law, and was called to the Bar at Lincoln's Inn in London. At the remarkably young age of thirty-three, he became the youngest Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta, where he introduced significant academic reform and encouraged the use of Indian languages alongside English in higher education.

He served as India's Minister for Industry and Supply in the cabinet of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. His resignation followed strong objections to the Nehru-Liaquat Pact, citing the mistreatment of Hindus in Pakistan. A significant portion of the play focuses on his opposition to Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. His powerful slogan, "Ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan aur do nishan nahi chalenge," continues to resonate in Indian political discourse even today.

The narrative culminates with his arrest during a visit to Kashmir in 1953 and his subsequent death in detention on June 23, 1953. The play also reflects on the eventual abrogation of Article 370 by the Government of India on August 5, 2019, seen as the realization of his vision. The production is thoughtfully written and directed by well known playwright and director Rajneesh Kumar Gupta.

The play was conceived in a docu-drama format in which certain scenes from the life of Dr. Mukherjee are enacted dramatically on stage while many other incidents are narrated by several narrators who take the story forward by recalling those incidents and highlighting the impact that these made.

Amit Bhalla was very impressive as Dr. Mukherjee and he gave a good account of his histrionic capabilities. Most other actors particularly Meera Tapasvi, gave a good account of themselves. The musical score was soothing. The make up of most artistes was good but for the get up and physique of the actor who enacted the role of Jawahar Lal Nehru in the play. He looked more like a caricature of Nehru.

There were some loose ends in the play and if more dramatic sequences are added and the role of narrators reduced, it could become an even more engrossing production.

The play presents the portrait of a remarkable human being. He was a scholar who exchanged academic comfort for public conflict, a parliamentarian who defended his convictions even at personal cost, and a leader who believed that national unity required both courage and sacrifice.

The play needs further polishing in both scripting and presentation so that it can be showcased again before a much larger audience than we had at Abhinav Theatre today.