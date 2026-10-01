Dr Saroj felicitated at World Pacific Intl Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: Dr Deepika Saroj, senior Physiotherapist at District Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, was felicitated with the Significant Contribution Award at the World Pacific International Conference, held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, in recognition of her notable contribution to the field of Physiotherapy.

A clinician with extensive professional experience, Dr Saroj has made significant contributions to clinical practice, academics, research and professional education. She has received several awards and secured first prizes in paper and poster presentations at various national and international conferences.

Advertisement

Her professional expertise has also earned her invitations to various Orthopaedic Conferences, where she has delivered lectures and shared her clinical knowledge and experience with fellow healthcare professionals.

Dr Saroj is also a member of the Physiotherapy Professionals' body of the State Allied and Healthcare Council, J&K, contributing to the professional development and recognition of physiotherapy in the region.

The Significant Contribution Award adds another achievement to Dr Saroj's professional journey and recognises her continued dedication to clinical excellence, research, professional education and the promotion of physiotherapy among the public.