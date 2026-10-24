Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav Named New J&K Chief Secretary; Assumes Charge From November 1

Srinagar, Oct 24: The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, with the administrative transition scheduled to take effect from November 1, 2026, subject to the date of his joining.

Dr Yadav, a 1995-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been transferred from Delhi to the Union Territory and assigned the responsibility of heading its top administrative machinery, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 24, 2026.

As per the official order, Dr Yadav’s appointment will become effective on November 1 or from the date he assumes charge, whichever is later.

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The directive, issued under Order No. 15041/07/2023-UTS.I, carries the approval of the competent authority. It was signed by Anish Muraleedharan, Director (S), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The appointment signals a significant change in the administrative leadership of Jammu and Kashmir, placing an experienced AGMUT cadre officer at the helm of the Union Territory’s bureaucracy.

Further developments regarding the formal assumption of charge are expected in accordance with the terms of the MHA order.