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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Dr Rouf Ibrahim Khanday Deputed For Senior Residency In Orthopedics At GMC Srinagar

Dr Rouf Ibrahim Khanday Deputed For Senior Residency In Orthopedics At GMC Srinagar

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has approved the three-year deputation of Dr. Rouf Ibrahim Khanday, a Medical Officer at Emergency Hospital Qazigund, to Government Medical College, Srinagar, for his Senior Residency training in...

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Daily Excelsior
05:22 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has approved the three-year deputation of Dr. Rouf Ibrahim Khanday, a Medical Officer at Emergency Hospital Qazigund, to Government Medical College, Srinagar, for his Senior Residency training in the Department of Orthopedics.

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