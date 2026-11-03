Dr Rouf Ibrahim Khanday Deputed For Senior Residency In Orthopedics At GMC Srinagar
JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has approved the three-year deputation of Dr. Rouf Ibrahim Khanday, a Medical Officer at Emergency Hospital Qazigund, to Government Medical College, Srinagar, for his Senior Residency training in...
JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has approved the three-year deputation of Dr. Rouf Ibrahim Khanday, a Medical Officer at Emergency Hospital Qazigund, to Government Medical College, Srinagar, for his Senior Residency training in the Department of Orthopedics.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement