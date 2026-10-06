Dr Romesh elected Akhnoor Sports Club president

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Dr Romesh Kashyap has been unanimously elected president of Akhnoor Sports Club for a two-year term after completion of Dharam Paul Gupta's tenure. The election was held under the leadership of former MLA Akhnoor and Club chairman Rajeev Sharma.

Welcoming Dr Kashyap, Sharma said he is an all-round sportsperson and veteran player of cricket, hockey, table tennis and badminton besides having vast administrative experience. He said Dr Kashyap has been associated with the Club since his school days and joined founder president D.K. Kapoor and founder secretary S.K. Khajuria in 2015 to promote sports in Akhnoor.

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The Executive Body assured Dr Kashyap full support in promoting sports activities. Sharma also thanked outgoing president Dharam Paul Gupta for his dedicated efforts and organisation of various tournaments during his tenure.

In his maiden address, Dr Kashyap thanked the Executive Body for reposing confidence in him and pledged to work with dedication and determination for the welfare of the sports fraternity, fulfil the Club's objectives and foster unity through sports.