Dr Ritu Singh showcases Dogra heritage at Royal Fables in Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir's rich Dogra heritage, traditional attire and cuisine were showcased at the 16th edition of Royal Fables held at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi, with Dr Ritu Singh representing the region as the official Craft Partner.

Dr Singh presented an installation during the exposition featuring the traditional Dogri Poshak through Runway Diaries, J&K, highlighting the craftsmanship, textile traditions and royal sartorial heritage of Jammu. The display attracted delegates, art enthusiasts and dignitaries from across India and abroad.

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The event also featured an authentic Dogri meal prepared by cooks from Hari Niwas Palace. The menu, inspired by recipes associated with the royal kitchens of the Dogra Dynasty, introduced guests to the traditional flavours and culinary heritage of Jammu.

A key attraction of the event was a panel discussion organised by the Ladies Study Group (LSG), Delhi Chapter, led by its president Pushpanjali N Chawla.

Titled "6 Remarkable Women from 6 Royal Houses", the discussion brought together women associated with different royal families, including Dr Ritu Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, Nivritti Kumari Mewar from Udaipur, Member Parliament Malvika Devi from Kalahandi, Kavita Rathore from Jodhpur, Vaishnavi Kumari from Kishangarh and Urvashi Singh from Khimsar.

Dr Singh's work in women's empowerment and cultural preservation was also highlighted during the discussion.

Special mention was made of her initiative at Shri Raghunath Ji Temple in Jammu, where women were encouraged to lead and perform the sacred Maha Aarti, breaking with traditional restrictions and promoting greater participation of women in religious and social activities.

The event also included an exhibition walkthrough led by Shailaja Katoch of Kangra-Lambagraon, showcasing handcrafted royal art and artefacts.

Dr Singh said such platforms help promote Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage while creating opportunities for local artisans and strengthening regional identity.

She also congratulated Anshu Khanna and Charu Singh on the successful organisation of the 16th edition of Royal Fables.