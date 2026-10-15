Dr Ritu Singh inaugurates Karwa Edit Exhibition in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Dr Ritu Singh today inaugurated the two-day Karwa Edit Exhibition at KC Regalia in Jammu.

Organised by Numaish under the theme "Classy with a Tint of Sassy," the event brings together a wide array of fashion, lifestyle, home décor, and jewellery under one roof.

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Anissa Nabi, Deputy Director of Urban Local Bodies, attended the opening as the Special Guest.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Ritu Singh praised Numaish for offering a shared platform where designers, artisans, and entrepreneurs can showcase their creative talents.

She highlighted that such events play a vital role in encouraging local entrepreneurship and opening new doors for small businesses, while stressing the importance of giving women entrepreneurs the exposure and encouragement they need to achieve economic independence.

Special Guest Anissa Nabi echoed these sentiments, noting that community exhibitions significantly strengthen business opportunities and drive economic self-reliance.

She commended the organisers for uniting diverse creative sectors and expressed hope that the event would inspire more individuals to step into business ventures.

Running through October 15, the exhibition gives visitors a chance to explore festive clothing, unique jewellery, and decorative household items while allowing local vendors to connect directly with shoppers.

Shikha, the organiser of Numaish, shared that the event is designed to help businesses strengthen their market presence in a welcoming environment.

The two-day showcase continues to draw fashion enthusiasts, shoppers, and local residents across Jammu.