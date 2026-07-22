Dr Ritu Singh hosts entire team of film ‘Baby Do Die Do’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Entire team of the movie 'Baby Do Die Do' was hosted by Dr. Ritu Singh bringing the city's vibrant culture and hospitality on the national entertainment map.

The event marked one of the film's most memorable promotional stops, with Jammu emerging as a destination capable of hosting high-profile cinematic events while highlighting its traditions, hospitality and community spirit.

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The celebrations commenced with a traditional Dogri welcome by Dr. Ritu Singh, offering the visiting stars an authentic glimpse into Jammu's rich cultural heritage.

Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and the film's team also spent quality time with 140 children at an orphanage, sharing lunch and interacting warmly with children.

A major highlight of the visit was the exclusive premiere of 'Baby Do Die Do' at the 391-seat PVR Cinema, jointly supported by Ruchika Makeovers and Hari Niwas Palace Hotel.

The screening witnessed an overwhelming response with more than 400 distinguished guests including Joint Director Tourism, Aijaz Qaiser; Anissa Nabi, Deputy Director Urban Development; Ansuya Jamwal, ADM Jammu; Pardeep Dutta, Seema, Capt. Murti, former Director General of Police, Kuldeep Khoda and Mrs. Kuldeep Khoda; Vikas Gupta, chairman ICAI NIRC, J&K Branch; Amit Gupta, along with members of the Chartered Accountants fraternity.

The celebrations concluded with a grand dinner hosted by Dr. Ritu Singh, where guests were treated to authentic Dogri cuisine, offering the visiting artists a true taste of Jammu's culinary heritage.

Renowned singer Sonali Dogra enthralled the gathering with a live performance.

The dinner was also attended by MLA Devyani Rana, Devender Yadav, Airport Director other distinguished guests.

Expressing gratitude, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem described the warmth, affection and hospitality extended by the people of Jammu as one of the most memorable experiences of the film's promotional tour.