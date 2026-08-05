Dr Ritu Singh attends Beating Retreat at Suchetgarh, calls for promoting border tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Dr Ritu Singh attended the Beating Retreat Ceremony at the Suchetgarh border as the Chief Guest and lauded the dedication of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the nation's frontiers.

During her visit to the Border Outpost Octroi, she interacted with officers, jawans and visitors, appreciating the courage, discipline and commitment of the personnel serving under challenging conditions.

Advertisement

She said the ceremony reflected the sacrifices and vigilance of border forces and urged every citizen to support and respect them.

Highlighting Suchetgarh's historical, patriotic and tourism significance, Dr Singh appealed to the people of Jammu to encourage relatives and visitors to experience the Beating Retreat Ceremony and explore the border destination.

She said increased tourist footfall would strengthen the bond between civilians and security personnel while boosting local tourism and creating livelihood opportunities.

Dr Singh also encouraged students and young people to visit the border to better understand the sacrifices made by security forces.

During her visit, she offered prayers at the historic Raghunath Temple in Suchetgarh for peace, national prosperity and the well-being of security personnel, describing the area as a unique destination that blends patriotism, history and spirituality.

She expressed hope that Suchetgarh would emerge as a major tourist attraction while preserving its historical identity.