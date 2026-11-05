NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has received marketing authorisation from Brazil's health regulator ANVISA for its generic semaglutide injection, used to treat adults with type 2 diabetes.

The approval expands the company's semaglutide footprint into Brazil, one of its key markets in Latin America, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.

The generic semaglutide injection is indicated for adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

It can be used as monotherapy when metformin is unsuitable due to intolerance or contraindications, or in combination with other anti-diabetic medicinal products.

The product will be offered as a pre-filled, multi-dose injectable pen in two presentations -- 2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL -- for once-weekly administration.

Brazil has 16.6 million adults aged 20-79 living with diabetes, ranking sixth globally.

The semaglutide market for diabetes in the country is estimated at around USD 244.6 million, the company noted.

"Our focus with semaglutide is to expand access to this treatment option across markets where the patient need is significant. Brazil, with its substantial burden of diabetes, is an important part of that journey," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CEO (Global Generics) MV Ramana said.

He added that the company plans to launch semaglutide in Brazil in partnership with Ache. (PTI)