Dr Ranjit performs knee replacement on 70-year-old using AI-powered 3D Robolens

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ranjit Singh has successfully performed knee replacement surgery on a 70-year-old woman with severe cardiac and other health complications, using AI-powered 3D Robolens technology.

The patient, Shashi Gupta of Jammu, had been suffering from severe knee pain for several years and had difficulty walking and performing routine activities. Her surgery was considered high-risk due to multiple comorbidities, including diabetes and a liver problem. She also had three cardiac stents and a heart pumping capacity of only 30 per cent.

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According to Dr Ranjit Singh, the patient's cardiac condition had made knee replacement particularly challenging, with heart specialists and hospitals previously declining to undertake the procedure because of the risks involved.

Dr Singh said the AI-powered 3D Robolens system enabled the surgery to be performed through a nail-less technique based on three-dimensional mapping. Unlike conventional robotic-assisted knee replacement, the technique does not require nails or pins to be inserted into the bone for attaching the robotic system.

He said the nail-less approach helps reduce trauma to the bone and is designed to minimise blood loss and the size of the surgical incision. This is particularly significant for patients with serious cardiac conditions, for whom prolonged surgery, blood loss and anaesthesia can increase the risk of complications.

Dr Singh said the procedure also allows for early mobilisation, with patients being encouraged to walk within 24 hours of surgery, subject to their overall clinical condition.

The successful operation on Shashi Gupta, despite her reduced cardiac function, three stents, diabetes and liver-related problem, highlights the role of advanced technology in enabling knee replacement surgery in selected high-risk patients.