Dr Ranjit performs 3D RoboLens knee surgery on 130-kg patient

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: A 55-year-old man weighing around 130 kg, who had been advised to reduce his weight before undergoing knee replacement surgery, has successfully undergone the procedure using an AI-powered 3D RoboLens technique at IVY Hospital in Amritsar.

Jeet Singh Nagpal, a resident of Amritsar, was suffering from severe obesity and knee problems.

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According to the hospital, several doctors had expressed concerns about performing knee replacement surgery because of his weight.

He had therefore planned to undergo bariatric surgery first and then opt for knee replacement after losing weight.

However, after consulting orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ranjit Singh, he underwent knee resurfacing surgery using the 3D RoboLens technique.

The hospital said the procedure was completed in around 20 minutes and the patient started walking the next day. He resumed his routine activities within a week.

Dr Ranjit Singh, who has performed around 25,000 surgeries over 15 years, said the 3D RoboLens technique provides real-time 3D mapping of the knee and enables the surgeon to view the surgical area with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

According to the hospital, unlike conventional robotic knee replacement, the technique does not require metallic pins to be drilled into the bones. It also involves minimal blood loss and muscle damage, which can help in faster recovery.

The hospital claimed that the patient was able to walk within a few hours of surgery and experienced minimal pain.

It also said the technique has been introduced in Amritsar by Dr Ranjit Singh as an alternative approach to conventional robotic knee replacement.