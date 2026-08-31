Dr Prabhakar nominated for Intl Conference for Viksit Bharat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Dr Prabhakar has been nominated for International Conference, being organized by Indian Economic and Allied Science Association at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh next month.

As per the e-mail received from Prof Alok Kumar, Secretary of the Association and Consultant, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, the objective of this organisation for organising an international conference is to have an in- depth study of economic issues being faced by the common man and business sector. The deliberation of this conference will give a final shape to the research paper being prepared for Viksit Bharat.

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Dr Prabhakar, as an Alumni of Jammu University as Ph D scholar and worked as National Level Monitor and Consultant Monitoring with J&K Government for the implementation of National Rural Livelihood Mission and former Officer on Special Duty with Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. Recently, he joined Indian Press Union as Media Representative.