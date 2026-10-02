Dr Prabhakar meets CIC, discusses strengthening of RTI Act

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Media Representative with Indian Press Union, New Delhi, Dr. N.C Prabhakar here today met R.K Goyal, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and discussed several issues concerning the implementation and wider public use of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Particular emphasis was laid on the need to ensure that the benefits of RTI movement may reach the common man and that citizens are made aware of the proper procedures and objectives of the legislation.

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The discussion also highlighted the importance of conducting awareness programmes to educate citizens about the effective use of the RTI mechanism while discouraging its misuse.

It was observed that greater public awareness can help strengthen transparency and accountability and enable citizens to use the RTI Act in its intended spirit.