Dr Pawan Puneet delivers faculty lecture at US medical institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Renowned vitreoretinal surgeon Dr Pawan Puneet Malhotra delivered a faculty lecture at Tyler Retina Consultants, affiliated with the University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine, and participated in challenging case discussions at Florida Retina Consultants, Delray Beach, USA.

Dr Malhotra delivered an academic session on Subretinal Surgical Procedures and Malhotra’s SFIOL Technique, his indigenous sutureless, glueless scleral fixation method for secondary intraocular lens implantation. The technique has received international recognition from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), where it bears his name, while its surgical video topped the Academy’s list of most-viewed surgical videos in 2024, underscoring its global acceptance and clinical significance.

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A native of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Malhotra is the elder son of Dr Adarsh Malhotra, former Principal of Science College, Jammu, and an alumnus of PGIMER, Chandigarh. He has performed over 20,000 vitreoretinal surgeries and continues to contribute to retinal research, surgical innovation and medical education at national and international forums. A true son of the soil, he has treated numerous patients from the region and remains committed to serving the people of his home state. He is currently serving as Senior Vitreoretinal Surgeon at Sohana Hospital, Mohali, Punjab.

The lecture highlighted advances in complex vitreoretinal surgery, including subretinal surgical techniques and innovations in scleral-fixated intraocular lens implantation. The sessions were attended by faculty members, retinal specialists and young ophthalmologists, leading to engaging academic discussions and exchange of clinical experiences.