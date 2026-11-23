Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: Dr Parveen Yograj, a general surgeon and son of the soil, released his second book, "Medical Mysteries Solved: An Encyclopedia of Fascinating Medical Syndromes", in a function held here today.

The event was organised by Amandeep Hospital in partnership with Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services and Cancer Centers of America.

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The occasion witnessed the presence of a galaxy of more than 50 leading doctors and distinguished medical professionals from Jammu.

The book was collectively inaugurated in the presence of all three eminent speakers of the CME, the former Director Health Services and 14 other distinguished doctors, making the occasion particularly memorable for the author.

Dr Jagdeep Singh, MD, DM Medical Oncology, spoke on "Cancer Not a Hoax"; Dr Sheshank Mahajan, MS, MCh Surgical Oncology, presented "Advanced Robotics Platform in Surgical Oncology: Why the Hype?"; while Dr Vivek Immanuel, MD Radiation Oncology, discussed "The New Era of Precision Radiotherapy: From Conventional Techniques to Stereotactic Radiation."

Dr Yograj's newly published 236-page book, brought out by Sabre & Quill Publishers, presents 100 fascinating medical syndromes covering different branches of medicine.

It explores unusual clinical presentations, rare medical conditions and intriguing phenomena involving the human body and mind.

The encyclopaedia encompasses a wide spectrum of specialities, including General Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Paediatrics, Psychiatry, Gynaecology, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, ENT and Surgery.

Expressing gratitude, Dr Yograj acknowledged the encouragement of the medical fraternity, Sabre & Quill Publishers and particularly Col Ajay K. Raina for his overwhelming support and valuable contribution, including writing the foreword.

The book is now available on Amazon.