Dr Pandita is AIIMS Awantipora MS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Dr Kewal Krishan Pandita has been appointed as Medical Superintendent (MS) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Awantipora, on deputation for a period of three years. He was serving as a faculty at AIIMS Bhopal prior to his new assignment.

A distinguished medical professional with extensive experience in clinical services, hospital administration and healthcare management, Dr Pandita has a longstanding association with the healthcare system of Jammu and Kashmir. A son of the soil, he has dedicated a significant part of his professional career to serving the people of the Kashmir Valley in various capacities, including as Medical Superintendent at Government Medical College, Srinagar.

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Dr Pandita completed his MD from the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Srinagar. Following his postgraduate training, he chose to continue serving in the Valley, working in different healthcare institutions and contributing to patient care and the delivery of medical services.