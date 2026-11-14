Dr Narinder to move Privilege Motion against VC SKUAST-J

Seeks Speaker’s permission

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: MLA Jammu, South, RS Pura, Dr Narinder Singh has sought permission from Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather to move Privilege Motion against Prof. B N Tripathi, Vice Chancellor , SKUAST-Jammu for what he said deliberate exclusion of local MLA by the VC in an official function.

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In his letter to Assembly Speaker, Dr Narinder Singh said the University has convened 22nd All India Vice Chancellors T 20 Cricket Tournament on November 13 inviting Chief Minister, Ministers and other dignitaries while deliberately keeping the elected representative of the concerned constituency completely out of the loop.

Dr Narinder Singh said neither his name was in the invitation card sent to guests, nor a formal invitation or a dignified mention of his name was made.

In his letter to Assembly Speaker the MLA while taking serious exception to the role of VC, SKUAST Jammu said the exclusion of his name is not only a discourtesy, it is a grave affront to the institution of the elected Legislature and a flagrant disregard of established democratic protocol.

He said the conduct of the VC concerned heading a prestigious public University, is wholly unbecoming of the office he occupies. “The Institutional stature can't be used to undermine elected representation or reduce the local MLA to an irrelevance in matters concerning his own constituency,'' the letter added.

Dr Narinder Singh appealed to the Speaker to take serious cognisance of the matter, admit the notice of Privilege Motion and initiate appropriate proceedings against Prof B N Tripathi, V C, SKUAST Jammu.