Dr Narinder starts lane-drain work

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: MLA R.S Pura-Jammu South constituency, Dr Narinder Singh Raina, here today started the lane and drain construction works at Haqumat Colony, JMC Ward No. 58, opposite Digiana Camp, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the locals.

Former JMC Councillor, Tirath Kour Raina and Paramjit Singh Raina also accompanied the MLA during the inauguration.

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Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that ensuring proper infrastructure to the people of his constituency is his priority.

The residents expressed gratitude to the MLA, former Councillor, Tirath Kour and Paramjit Singh for taking up their long-pending demand and ensuring the commencement of the development work.

They also thanked JMC Commissioner, XEN, AEE, JE and the entire JMC team for allocating funds and initiating the work on priority.