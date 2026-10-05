Dr Manyal inaugurates blacktopping work

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 4: MLA Ramgarh, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal today inaugurated the blacktopping work of a road at Village Nanga, Ramgarh being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh under the City and Town Scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Manyal said that development of road infrastructure remains one of the key priorities, as better road connectivity is essential for the convenience and socio-economic development of rural communities. He said that such development works will further improve connectivity and facilitate the movement of residents, students, farmers and other sections of society.

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Dr Manyal assured the people that ongoing development works in the Ramgarh constituency would be taken forward in a phased manner, with emphasis on improving basic infrastructure and addressing local requirement.

The programme was attended by Mandal president, Nancy Choudhary, former DDC Member, Anita Choudhary, besides local party workers, prominent citizens and residents of the area.

The local residents expressed gratitude to the MLA for taking up the road development work and improving connectivity in the village.