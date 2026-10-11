Dr Lahori honoured in Kerala

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Dr Rohit Lahori, Incharge of the Pain and Palliative Care Department at Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, was honoured with a prestigious award at an international conference in Edamuttam, Thrissur, Kerala.

Organized by Alpha Palliative Care in clinical collaboration with the Indian Association of Palliative Care, the multi-day mega-event gathered over 1,500 global delegates to deliberate on end-of-life care and symptom management.

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Dr Lahori received the award for his pioneering efforts in establishing structured pain and palliative care services across Jammu and Kashmir. Highlighting J&K's growing strides in healthcare, the recognition bridges vital gaps in chronic and oncology care.

By adapting community-integrated frameworks inspired by Kerala's pioneering palliative model, Dr Lahori's initiative ensures renewed dignity, relief, and human touch for countless suffering patients and families throughout the Union Territory.