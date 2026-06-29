Dr Karan Singh visits Charar-i-Sharief

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Former MP and son of the last Dogra ruler of J&K, Dr Karan Singh today visited the famous shrine of Charar-i-Sharief in Kashmir.

He was accompanied by his daughter, Dr. Jyotsna Singh.

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Dr. Karan Singh offered a Chaddar and donations at the shrine.

The priest at the shrine prayed for the good health and welfare of Dr. Singh and mentioned that many of his ancestors had visited the shrine.

Dr. Karan Singh was happy to see the new Ziarat that was rebuild after a foreign terrorist set ablaze the shrine in 1995 reducing it to ash but the sacred grave remained unaffected.

Dr. Singh told reporters that NC president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah had visited the Kheer Bhawani shrine recently and now his visit to Charar-i-Sharief is a clear symbol of interfaith tradition going on in Kashmir for many centuries.