Dr Karan Singh, Vikramaditya Singh call on PM Narendra Modi

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 25: Statesman, scholar and former Sadar-e-Riyasat of Jammu & Kashmir, Dr Karan Singh, accompanied by his son and former MLC Vikramaditya Singh, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today.

The meeting saw discussions on current affairs, and, religious and heritage conservation initiatives in Jammu & Kashmir.

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Dr Karan Singh, during the meeting, briefed the Prime Minister on the completion of the digitisation of rare manuscript archives held by the Dharmarth Trust in Jammu, of which he is the custodian. He also shared details of his latest ongoing literary works, which include a commentary on the Mandukya, Kena and Mundaka Upanishads, a foreword to the Ramcharitmanas, and a general introduction to the nine texts of Tantra under the Jammu Series of Texts and Studies.

Vikramaditya Singh congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful hosting of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, which brought together world leaders on a single platform, calling it a proud moment for the nation and for all Indians. He also apprised the Prime Minister of the restoration of key Hindu temples across Jammu and Kashmir, including those in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, undertaken by the Dharmarth Trust.