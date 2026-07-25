Dr Karan Singh urges PM to intervene on NEET issue

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: Former Member of Parliament (MP) and former Chancellor of four universities, Dr Karan Singh, has expressed deep concern over the ongoing nationwide protests by students following the NEET controversy, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene personally to restore confidence among the student community.

In a statement issued today, Dr Karan Singh said, "As a PhD student myself, and also as former Chancellor of four universities, I have deep concern for the welfare of students around the country. This whole situation could have been neatly avoided had the concerned Minister himself offered to resign after the NEET debacle. Unfortunately that did not happen, and student protests have broken out around the country."

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The former MP said, "I would appeal to the Prime Minister, even at this late hour, to intervene effectively so that the students feel that they are being listened to at the highest level. Police action, harsh as it invariably is, is not the solution to the broader problem faced by the nation. This involves, among other demands, restructuring of our whole educational policy, perhaps under a new Education Commission."

"Meanwhile, I am relieved that Sonam Wangchuk has called off his hunger strike. I express my deep sympathy to all the students and police personnel who were injured during the protests in Delhi recently and wish them a speedy return to health," he added.