Dr Karan Singh expresses concern over Sonam Wangchuk’s health

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 15: Former Member of Parliament, Dr Karan Singh today expressed deep concern over the prolonged hunger strike of renowned Ladakhi social activist Sonam Wangchuk and appealed to him to end his fast.

In a press statement issued here today, the former Member Parliament said, “The Ladakhi social activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on a prolonged hunger strike. If this continues, his life will be in danger. I appeal to him that having made his point he should now resume normal diet. We can ill-afford to lose such a talented innovator who has made an important contribution to life in Ladakh over the years.”