Dr Karan Singh calls upon Dogras to continue strengthening country

Remembers Maharaja Gulab Singh on birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Scion of erstwhile Royal Dogra family and former Sadr-e-Riyasat, Dr Karan Singh, has described the creation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State by the Dogra warriors and rulers as a major political event of the 19th century, highlighting the historical contribution of the Dogra dynasty in extending India's frontiers to Central Asia and Tibet.

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In a message issued on the eve of birth anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh, Dr Karan Singh extended greetings and goodwill to the people of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State, recalling the sacrifices made by the Dogra rulers in building a multilingual, multicultural and multi-ethnic state.

He said that the creation of Jammu and Kashmir by the Dogra warriors and rulers, at great personal sacrifice, was a significant milestone in the political history of the 19th century. "Although the original State has now been fragmented, it continues to remain a strong northern frontier of which India can be proud," he observed.

Dr Karan Singh said that for the Dogra community in Jammu and Himachal Pradesh, the creation of the erstwhile State represented a massive contribution towards extending India's frontiers all the way to Central Asia and Tibet.

Highlighting the military legacy of the Dogra rulers, he particularly referred to General Zorawar Singh, describing him as one of the great military leaders whose achievements have been recorded in military history around the world.

"Although the Dogras remain a minority in the Union Territory, they must continue to strengthen and support the country and make such sacrifices as may be required from time to time. That would be our best homage to the memory of Maharaja Gulab Singh," he concluded his message while referring to the situation in the present context.