Dr Karan Singh Calls For Restoration of Statehood

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Dr Karan Singh has called for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, saying the Central government has already made a commitment on the issue and must now fulfil its promise. Dr. Singh also underlined the need for greater interfaith dialogue to strengthen communal harmony, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasising unity, he said efforts should be made to foster harmony between the Jammu and Kashmir divisions and promote peace and mutual understanding across the Union Territory.