Dr Karan Singh along with family represent antique Rudraksha Aasan to Ranbireshwar Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 14: Dr Karan Singh, former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir and Hon'ble Chairman Trustee of the J&K Dharmarth Trust, today represented an antique Rudraksha Aasan (carpet made of Rudraksha beads) to the historic Shri Ranbireshwar Temple in Jammu, reaffirming his deep spiritual association with the shrine and commitment to preserving the region's rich religious and cultural heritage.

On the occasion, Dr Karan Singh along with family members comprising Ajatshatru Singh; Dr Ritu Singh; Ranvijay Singh, and Adishree performed a special Abhishek and offered prayers to Lord Shiva amid traditional Vedic chants and religious rituals.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Karan Singh said that Shri Ranbireshwar Temple holds immense spiritual and historical significance and represents the glorious religious traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Temples are not merely places of worship; they are living symbols of our civilisation, spiritual wisdom and timeless cultural values. It is our sacred duty to preserve this invaluable heritage for future generations," he said.

Dr Karan Singh also prayed for lasting peace, harmony, prosperity and the well-being of humanity.