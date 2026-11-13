Excelsior Correspondent

ROME (ITALY), Nov 12: The Indian delegation led by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, began its official visit to Italy with engagements aimed at taking forward the Special Strategic Partnership decided during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in May 2026, with particular emphasis on strengthening bilateral cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation.

The initial interaction with representatives of the scientific fraternity and officials of the Embassy of India reaffirmed the traditional relationship between the two countries and the importance of further reinforcing bilateral scientific and technological cooperation.

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The Minister's visit from November 11 to 15, 2026, includes a series of high-level bilateral engagements and institutional interactions aimed at providing further momentum to India-Italy scientific collaboration.

As part of the India-Italy Science & Technology Dialogue 2026, Dr. Jitendra Singh is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Italian Minister of University and Research on November 12. The Minister will also participate in the Second Science & Innovation Dialogue with Italian Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini. The engagement will provide an important platform for taking forward scientific and innovation cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian delegation will undertake visits to leading science and technology institutions in Trieste on November 13, including the Elettra Synchrotron Facility, ICTP and ICGEB. The visits are part of the programme to familiarise the delegation with the scientific and research facilities and explore avenues for institutional interaction and cooperation.

The Minister's programme also includes an event marking World Diabetes Day at the Embassy of India in Rome on November 14, followed by an interaction with the Indian community in Italy.

The Indian delegation includes Vani Rao, Ambassador of India to Italy; Gaurav Gandhi, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India; Dr. Praveen Kumar Somasundaram, Head (IC), Department of Science and Technology; Dr. Dhananjay Tiwary, Global Innovations (Scientific Decision Unit), Department of Science and Technology; Rajeev Kumar Choudhary, APS to the Minister; Lakshmi Swaminathan, First Secretary, Embassy of India; Anuj Jain, ASO, Embassy of India; and Silvia Buffa, Local Staff, Embassy of India.

The delegation also includes representatives of India's research institutions, academic centres and innovation ecosystem, including Dr. R. Vijay, Director, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad; Prof. Sanjay Behari, Director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram; Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director, National Physical Laboratory, New Delhi; and Prof. Vibha Tandon, Director, Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata. The innovation and technology ecosystem is represented by Prof. Kasturi Saha, Project Director, Qmet Tech Foundation, IIT Bombay; Dr. Ashutosh Agnihotri, CEO, Incubator & Technopark, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur; and Dr. Satya Dash, Chief Executive Officer, IKP Knowledge Park, Hyderabad.

The participation of senior representatives from Government, research institutions, academic centres and technology incubators reflects the broad institutional representation in India's scientific engagement with Italy.