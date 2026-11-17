Excelsior Correspondent

TRIESTE (ITALY), Nov 16: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, visited the Trieste component of the "International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology" (ICGEB) in Italy, where he reviewed advanced research facilities and interacted with the Centre's leadership and Indian researchers, highlighting India's growing engagement in international biotechnology research, scientific training and technology development.

The Minister was welcomed by ICGEB Director-General Dr. Lawrence Banks, in the presence of members of the Indian delegation. During the visit, Dr. Jitendra Singh toured the Biotechnology Development Unit's biopharmaceutical production and training facility, the new Biosafety Level 3 laboratory and the Functional Cell Biology laboratory's high-throughput screening facility. He also held interactions with ICGEB leadership and Indian fellows at the Centre.

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The visit provided an opportunity to highlight the significant contribution of ICGEB's India component to the country's biotechnology research and innovation ecosystem, particularly in areas aligned with India's BioE3 policy. The areas showcased included biobased chemicals and enzymes, climate-resilient agriculture, carbon capture and utilisation, precision biotherapeutics, and marine and space biomanufacturing.

Among the research initiatives highlighted for the visiting delegation were India's first biofoundry for microbial biomanufacturing, inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, research on enzyme and yeast systems for ethanol production, biological carbon capture, genome-edited crops and monoclonal antibodies against infectious diseases. These areas reflect the range of biotechnology research and technology development being undertaken through the ICGEB network in India.

The 'International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology' is an international, intergovernmental research organisation promoting excellence in advanced research, higher education, training and technology transfer in genetic engineering, biotechnology and life sciences. With its components in Trieste, New Delhi and Cape Town, ICGEB connects research, training and technology development across its international network.

India has a significant presence in ICGEB's activities, with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, supporting research and development programmes, innovation incubation and human resource development at the New Delhi component. The Centre's work in India encompasses frontier areas including molecular medicine, vaccines, diagnostics, plant biotechnology, bioenergy and genome editing technologies.

ICGEB New Delhi has also contributed to international scientific training and cooperation. Between 2023 and 2026, 67 researchers from 22 countries undertook or began training at the New Delhi component. This engagement has been complemented by workshops and scientific exchanges in areas including artificial intelligence in biology, drug development, genome editing, carbon capture, microscopy and flow cytometry.

Through its research, training and technology-transfer activities, ICGEB has also provided a platform for scientific collaboration with developing and emerging economies, including engagement with countries in Asia and Africa through joint research, training and technology transfer.

The visit brought into focus the importance of the India-ICGEB partnership in advancing biotechnology research, strengthening scientific capabilities and promoting the translation of research into applications in health, agriculture, industrial processes and environmental sustainability.