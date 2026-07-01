Dr Jitendra visits IICT Hyderabad, lays foundation of Rs 45 cr hostel complex

Excelsior Correspondent

HYDERABAD, June 30 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today said that stronger partnerships between agricultural research and industry will drive India’s next phase of economic growth by creating greater value from scientific innovation. He said India’s agriculture sector continues to offer enormous untapped potential and that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s scientific priorities have expanded beyond crop improvement to developing technologies that convert agricultural waste and residues into valuable products.

The Minister said scientific interventions are now moving beyond crop improvement to developing technologies that convert agricultural waste and residues into reusable value-added products, creating new opportunities for farmers, industry and the economy.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh was addressing scientists after inaugurating four Advanced Research and Development facilities and laying the foundation stone for a modern 200-student hostel complex at CSIR–Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad. During the programme, he inaugurated the Advanced R&D Facility for Fluorochemicals and virtually dedicated to the nation the 500 KLD Decentralized Effluent Treatment Plant for the SiripuramHandloom Cluster, the Continuous Processing Platform for Industrial Chemicals and the Sustainable Engineering Complex (SustEC).

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 44.46 crore hostel complex that will strengthen residential infrastructure for young researchers. The programme brought together scientists, industry representatives, technology partners, startups, research scholars and students, reflecting the growing emphasis on translating scientific excellence into industrial innovation and economic value. Among those present were Director, CSIR-IICT, Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy; Director, CSIR-CCMB, Dr. Vinay K. Nandicoori; Director, CSIR-NGRI, Dr. Prakash Kumar; Director, CSIR-NEERI, Dr. S. Venkata Mohan; and Director, CDFD, Prof. Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the convergence of scientific institutions with industry has become essential for transforming research into economic value. He said laboratories can no longer function in isolation and must increasingly work alongside industry, MSMEs, startups and technology partners to accelerate innovation and commercialization. Referring particularly to agriculture, he said scientific research across the entire value chain, from improved technologies to the productive utilization of agricultural residues, can unlock new opportunities for value addition, rural entrepreneurship and sustainable industrial growth.

The Minister said India is witnessing a remarkable scientific transformation where innovation is increasingly becoming a key driver of national development. Referring to the country’s recent achievements in defence manufacturing, aviation, space and technology, he said India is steadily progressing from being a technology adopter to becoming a technology developer, with science emerging as a powerful force behind economic growth, strategic self-reliance and global competitiveness.

Referring to the 500 KLD Decentralized Effluent Treatment Plant developed for the Siripuram handloom cluster with support from the Department of Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the project demonstrates how scientific innovation can directly strengthen traditional industries and local economies. He said the indigenous low-energy treatment technology will reduce pollution, protect groundwater, enable water reuse and promote environmentally sustainable textile production, proving that industrial growth and environmental responsibility can advance together.

Speaking about the Continuous Processing Platform, the Minister said continuous manufacturing technologies represent the future of the chemical and pharmaceutical industries by improving safety, enhancing productivity, ensuring product consistency and reducing environmental impact. He said the facility will help Indian industry adopt globally competitive manufacturing systems while enabling faster translation of laboratory innovations into commercially viable technologies.