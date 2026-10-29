Dr Jitendra visits ESTIC 2026 Exhibition, reaffirms Govt facilitation to link Start-Ups with industry

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 28: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has called for stronger linkages between Start-Ups and industry, emphasising the Government's role in facilitating partnerships that can help indigenous innovations move from research and development to wider commercial adoption.

The Minister said that India's expanding innovation ecosystem offers significant opportunities for startups to connect with industry and other potential technology adopters, develop practical applications and scale up their solutions. He urged stakeholders to come forward and make effective use of these opportunities to strengthen India's innovation-led growth.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh visited the exhibition of Start-Ups, scientific institutions and departmental technologies at the 'Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave' (ESTIC)-2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from October 27 to 29.

The conclave features selected 50 deep-tech startups, 13 departmental stalls and 10 departmental technologies, reflecting the breadth of India's scientific and technological capabilities.

During his visit, the Minister reviewed a range of innovations demonstrating how scientific research is addressing challenges across sectors, from food and nutrition to advanced electronics. Among the exhibits was CSIR Designer Rice, a high-protein, low-glycaemic-index rice developed at CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST).

The rice contains approximately 20 per cent protein and has a reported glycaemic index of 54, placing it in the low-GI category. Developed using rice fractions and structural modification, the innovation represents an effort to create food products with improved nutritional characteristics and potential relevance for people seeking better dietary management.

The exhibition also showcased JEET, the SCMC4212 microcontroller unit developed by Signalchip, reflecting India's growing capabilities in indigenous semiconductor and electronic-system design. Powered by a Yati 32-bit RISC-V CPU and an Avarta 32-bit digital signal processor, the microcontroller integrates memory, power-management and other functional capabilities in a compact design. Its potential applications include flight controllers, Internet of Things devices, smart devices, robotics and industrial automation. Such home-grown technologies can contribute to the development of domestic capabilities in strategic and emerging technology domains.

Other displays included bio-based packaging and reusable or application-specific products, illustrating the wider scope of innovation in materials and sustainability. Together, the exhibits demonstrate how India's scientific institutions, entrepreneurs and technology developers are working across diverse fields to develop solutions with practical applications, while creating opportunities for technology partnerships and commercial deployment.

Dr. Jitendra Singh has consistently advocated stronger coordination among research institutions, startups, industry and government to ensure that scientific discoveries translate into tangible economic and societal benefits. The exhibition at ESTIC-2026 provides an opportunity for startups to engage directly with prospective partners, identify applications for their technologies and explore pathways for scaling up their innovations.