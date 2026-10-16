Dr Jitendra urges industry to become ‘Co-Creator’ in India’s technology journey

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today urged industry to become a co-creator in India's technology journey, working with researchers from the conception of projects through development, scale-up and commercialisation.

Addressing the third edition of IITK Samanvay 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, he called for greater domestic and international investment in deep technologies and a stronger culture of research philanthropy, describing scientific research as "as good as worship" for its potential to save lives and contribute to national development.

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Organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) under the theme "Emerging Technologies, Enduring Partnerships," IITK Samanvay 2026 brought together stakeholders from Government, industry, academia, startups and research institutions to strengthen collaboration and accelerate the translation of research into market-ready technologies and societal solutions. Prof. Amey Karkare, Dean of Resources & Alumni, IIT Kanpur; Prof. Braj Bhushan, Deputy Director, IIT Kanpur; and Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, were present on the dais.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said industry must engage with researchers from the earliest stages of a project, helping identify practical applications, develop viable business models and take innovations to scale. Calling for a shift from conventional collaboration to co-creation, he urged industry leaders to help accelerate the journey "from lab to land, from idea to impact, and from prototype to product."

The Minister said India had abundant scientific talent, creativity and innovation capacity, but translating these strengths into globally competitive technologies required a larger pool of financial resources and stronger industrial participation. He invited industry to work with the government and research institutions to develop commercially viable models for investment in frontier and deep technologies, including through greater domestic and international participation.

Referring to the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund announced by PM Narendra Modi in November last year, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the initiative was intended to accelerate industry participation in deep-tech development. He also referred to the liberalisation of foreign direct investment in strategic sectors, including nuclear energy, as part of efforts to mobilise resources for India's technological ambitions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh called for a stronger culture of philanthropy for scientific research, saying that supporting research could make a direct contribution to human welfare. While philanthropy in education and other social causes remained valuable, he said investment in scientific research and clinical trials could also help advance life-saving interventions.

Referring to a recent successful trial related to haemophilia, a disorder associated with deficiency of clotting factor VIII, the Minister said greater philanthropic support could help scientific institutions advance research and medical interventions. He encouraged philanthropists and other stakeholders to recognise research as an important avenue for contributing to society and national development.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India was witnessing a significant transformation in science and technology, supported by an enabling policy environment and a growing emphasis on future-ready initiatives. Unlike earlier industrial revolutions, in which India adopted several technologies after they had advanced elsewhere, the country now had an opportunity to participate in shaping the next phase of technological progress.

With India advancing in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and biotechnology, the country was moving into areas expected to drive the next industrial revolution, he said, referring also to initiatives such as Genome India.

Referring to India's ambition of achieving 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047 and net-zero emissions by 2070, the Minister stressed the importance of sustained technological innovation in meeting the country's long-term development goals.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said platforms such as IITK Samanvay must translate dialogue into enduring partnerships, investment and measurable outcomes. Closer collaboration among government, industry, academia, startups and researchers, supported by sustained investment and a stronger culture of scientific philanthropy, would help accelerate innovation, strengthen indigenous technological capabilities and advance the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.