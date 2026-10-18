Dr Jitendra Singh Holds Public Durbar At Basantgarh, District Udhampur; Several Issues Resolved On Spot

BASANTGARH (Udhampur), Oct 18: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today held a Public Durbar at Basantgarh in Udhampur district, along with senior officers of the district administration and various departments, to listen to public grievances and take up key developmental issues concerning the region.

During the Public Durbar, several issues were resolved on the spot. The Minister engaged with local residents and public representatives on matters concerning the area and the development requirements of the region. The interaction provided an opportunity to bring local issues to the attention of the concerned authorities and discuss matters relating to public amenities and infrastructure development.

A key development work identified for the area is the construction of a public shed at Chandi Mata, Kalyal, in Panchayat Balota Upper, Block Dudu-Basantgarh, at a total cost of ₹32 lakh. The project is to be financed through contributions from two funding sources, with ₹16 lakh under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) and the remaining ₹16 lakh under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

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The proposed public shed represents a development intervention aimed at providing a dedicated public facility at Chandi Mata, Kalyal. With the combined contribution of ₹32 lakh through MPLAD and CDF, the project brings together resources from both funding streams for the identified infrastructure work in the Basantgarh region.

The development work at Panchayat Balota Upper is among the specific local infrastructure details available for inclusion in the context of the Public Durbar. The project’s location in Block Dudu-Basantgarh and its defined funding structure provide a concrete account of the development work associated with the area.

Dr Jitendra Singh’s Public Durbar engagements provide a platform for direct interaction with people across the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Parliamentary constituency. Such interactions enable local requirements to be brought into focus and facilitate engagement with the district administration and concerned departments on matters relating to public services and development.

MLA Ramnagar Sunil Bhardwaj, DC Udhampur Ananth Dwivedi, senior officers representing different departments, BJP President Arun Gupta, senior leaders Kewal Parihar, Pooja Thakur , Hans Raj, youth leaders Shawan Kumar , among others, accompanied the Minister.

The Public Durbar at Basantgarh forms part of this continued public outreach, with local grievances and development-related requirements constituting the focus of interaction with residents and public representatives.