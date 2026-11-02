Dr Jitendra Singh Holds Public Darbar In Kishtwar ; Several Issues Resolved On Spot

KISHTWAR, Nov 2 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today held a Public Darbar in Kishtwar to interact directly with local residents and public representatives and took stock of their grievances, developmental requirements and issues concerning public service delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Singh said that Kishtwar has witnessed a significant transformation in connectivity and basic infrastructure since 2014. Recalling the situation prior to 2014, he said that road conditions were so poor that reaching Kishtwar safely was considered a major achievement, while mobile connectivity remained virtually absent in several areas. The Machail Yatra route, too, lacked basic facilities such as toilets, proper roads and telecom connectivity.

The minister recalled that after assuming office in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kishtwar’s Chowgan ground in December and assured the people that regions which had remained neglected would receive priority attention and focused development.

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During the Public Darbar, the Minister gave a patient hearing to the people who brought forward issues relating to road connectivity, public infrastructure, availability of essential services, development of rural areas and functioning of various government departments. Several grievances were resolved on the spot, while the Minister directed the concerned officers to examine the remaining issues and take appropriate action within stipulated timelines. He also stressed the need for effective coordination among departments to ensure that genuine public concerns are addressed without unnecessary delays.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that direct interaction with people provides an important opportunity to understand ground-level requirements and assess the progress of developmental works. He emphasised that public outreach programmes are aimed at making governance more accessible, transparent and responsive, while ensuring that the benefits of government schemes and welfare initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries. He directed officials to maintain regular engagement with the public and ensure that grievances brought to their notice are followed up until their resolution.

The Minister also underscored the importance of identifying local developmental priorities, particularly in a geographically challenging district like Kishtwar, where improved connectivity, infrastructure development and effective delivery of essential services are important for the overall development of the region. He called for coordinated efforts by the district administration and various departments to address local requirements and accelerate development works.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that public outreach initiatives provide an effective platform for citizens to directly communicate their concerns to the elected representatives and the administration. He said that such interactions also help identify gaps in implementation, review the status of ongoing developmental activities and facilitate timely intervention wherever required.

The Public Darbar was attended by senior officers of the district administration, representatives of various government departments, public representatives and local residents. The interaction enabled people from different areas of the district to place their grievances and developmental demands directly before the Minister and the concerned authorities.

The Public Darbar forms part of Dr. Jitendra Singh’s continued public outreach initiative in his Udhampur parliamentary constituency, aimed at strengthening direct engagement with people and facilitating the resolution of local issues through coordinated action by the concerned departments and district administration.

The event was held in the presence of the MLA Padder-Nagseni Constituency and Leader of Opposition, J&K Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma; MLA of the Kishtwar Assembly Constituency, Ms. Shagun Parihar; Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma and SSP Kishtwar Sunny Gupta.