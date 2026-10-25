Dr Jitendra Singh Holds Public Darbar At Village Chakra In Hiranagar, Several Issues Resolved On Spot

HIRANAGAR, Oct 25 : Union Minister of State (IC) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today held a Public Darbar at Village Chakra in Hiranagar, Kathua district, to interact directly with local residents and address their grievances and developmental concerns.

During the Public Darbar, several issues were resolved on the spot. The Minister interacted with local residents and public representatives and took up issues concerning local development, public infrastructure and delivery of essential services. He directed the concerned authorities to examine the issues raised and pursue appropriate follow-up for their timely resolution.

The Minister emphasised that direct interaction with the public enables the administration to better understand local requirements and respond effectively to concerns of citizens. He stressed the need for coordination among departments to ensure time-bound redressal of genuine grievances and improve the delivery of public services.

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Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that public outreach programmes provide an important platform for reviewing developmental requirements, identifying gaps in service delivery and ensuring that people’s concerns receive due attention from the administration.

The Public Darbar was attended by senior officers of the district administration, public representatives and officials from various departments, among others. The interaction provided an opportunity for residents to bring their concerns directly to the Minister and the concerned authorities.

The Public Darbar forms part of the Minister’s continued public outreach initiative in his Udhampur-Doda-Kathua parliamentary constituency, aimed at strengthening direct engagement with people and facilitating the resolution of local issues through coordinated action by the concerned authorities.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma led the team of senior officers representing different departments.

Among the local leaders, BJP Kathua District President Updesh Andotra, District General Secretaries Rajesh Mehta and Ravinder Sharma, former MLA Kuldip Raj, Prem Nath Dogra, Rashpal Verma, Geeta Bhagat, Naresh Naib Sarpanches, Subhash, Rahul Hans, Ravi Kumar, Sardari Lal, and others were present.