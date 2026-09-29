Dr Jitendra Singh Holds Public Darbar At Udhampur; Several Issues Resolved On Spot

UDHAMPUR, Sept 29 : Udhampur has witnessed a revolutionary transformation over the last 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the development of infrastructure and public facilities across different sectors. This was stated by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today.

The Minister was addressing a gathering while holding a Public Darbar at Tikri near here, where he interacted with members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), several public delegations and local citizens, and listened to their issues, grievances and demands.

The Public Darbar was attended by Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa led senior officers of various district administration departments, representatives of PRIs and members of several delegations. The local leaders were led by BJP. District President Arun Gupta and others.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa and the district administration team, and said that the administration's efforts would contribute to taking Udhampur to new heights.

Several issues were resolved on the spot and instructions issued for speedy redressal of some of the issues raised by the public.

Aimed at addressing cleanliness and sewage-related issues in Udhampur city, 9 crore rupees are being exclusively allocated for sewage maintenance in Udhampur, while 4 crore rupees for rejuvenation, the Minister said adding that further funds would be sanctioned after assessment of the damages and the requirements on the ground, with the objective of finding a long-term solution to the sewage problem.

The Minister said that Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, to commemorate 20 years of PM Sh Narendra Modi as the continuous head of government, aims at strengthening public service delivery through direct engagement with people. He said the campaign provides an opportunity to take government initiatives closer to the people, understand issues at the grassroots and facilitate their timely resolution through coordinated efforts of the administration and concerned departments.

Highlighting Aangan Milan Seva programme the Minister said that this initiative is aimed at strengthening community participation at Anganwadi centres and connecting families with services relating to maternal and child health, nutrition and welfare schemes. The initiative, being organised from September 25 to October 7, also provides a platform to recognise the contribution of Anganwadi and ASHA workers and to encourage greater participation of parents and the community in activities concerning children and families.

During the Public Darbar, Dr. Jitendra Singh interacted with PRIs and several delegations and listened to their issues, grievances and demands. He said that the Public Darbar is an effort to resolve the issues of the people through direct interaction and directed various departments of the district administration to undertake fast-track action on the issues raised.

Senior officers from several line departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), PMGSY and other departments, were present during the interaction. The officers assured that the grievances raised by the public would be examined and necessary action taken for their early resolution.

Issues relating to mobile connectivity and water supply, including water pumps, were also raised during the Public Darbar. The Minister directed the concerned departments to examine these issues and take necessary measures for their resolution.

Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Commissioner and the district administration team and said that the administration's efforts would contribute to taking Udhampur to new heights.

The Public Darbar was attended by senior officers of various district administration departments, representatives of PRIs and members of several delegations.