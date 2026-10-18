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Home / Videos / Dr. Jitendra Singh Appreciates Army For Organising Medical Camp at Basantgarh

Dr. Jitendra Singh Appreciates Army For Organising Medical Camp at Basantgarh

  Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh attended the two-day mega medical camp organised by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana at Government Higher Secondary School, Basantgarh. The camp provided free medical consultations, treatment and medicines to over 2,130 villagers...

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Daily Excelsior
05:22 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh attended the two-day mega medical camp organised by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana at Government Higher Secondary School, Basantgarh. The camp provided free medical consultations, treatment and medicines to over 2,130 villagers from remote areas, with specialists in cardiology, ophthalmology, general medicine and other disciplines. Dr. Singh commended the Army and medical professionals from Super Speciality Hospital, Udhampur, for reaching underserved communities despite difficult terrain

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