Dr Jitendra reviews Special Swachhata campaign at Lok Nayak Bhawan, felicitates ‘Safai’ staff

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 26: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today reviewed the activities undertaken under Special Campaign 6 for Swachhata during his visit to the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi.

He emphasised that cleanliness must become an integral part of everyday work culture and reiterated the Government's commitment to citizen-centric pension administration and improving the ease of living for pensioners.

Advertisement

Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the newly established Library-cum-Reading Hall at DoPPW to promote reading, knowledge-sharing and continuous learning among officers and staff. He also inaugurated a Swachhata-themed Selfie Point to encourage employees and visitors to participate actively in the cleanliness campaign.

Addressing officers and staff, the Minister stressed that Swachhata is not a one-time exercise but a continuous process requiring regular upkeep of offices, timely disposal of waste and responsible management of electronic scrap. He urged the Department to sustain the gains achieved under the campaign and maintain the momentum of cleanliness initiatives throughout the year.

During his visit to the Scrap Collection Centre, Dr. Jitendra Singh reviewed arrangements for the collection, segregation and disposal of scrap, including electronic waste generated during the campaign. He appreciated the Department's efforts to remove obsolete material, optimise office space and promote responsible waste disposal.

Recognising the contribution of the workforce engaged in the cleanliness and upkeep of Lok Nayak Bhawan, the Minister felicitated the "Safai" staff by presenting eco-friendly bags and cleanliness kits to staff members and appreciated their efforts in maintaining a clean working environment.

The Minister also called for extending the message of cleanliness beyond government offices to busy public spaces, particularly crowded market areas, in coordination with local bodies such as NDMC. He encouraged collective participation in making cleanliness a shared civic responsibility.

During the programme, Dr. Jitendra Singh interacted with Central Government pensioners, who shared their experiences and feedback concerning Digital Life Certificates, the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) and the Integrated Pensioners' Portal. The interaction highlighted the importance of accessible digital services and responsive grievance redressal in improving pensioners' experience.

Reiterating the Government's commitment to a citizen-centric and facilitative approach to pension administration, the Minister emphasised making information and services more accessible through integrated digital platforms. He underlined that administrative reforms must translate into tangible improvements in the ease of living of pensioners.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also emphasised the need for sensitivity towards senior citizens and vulnerable sections of society. He observed that vulnerability is often compounded by a lack of opportunity and access, underscoring the importance of timely support, effective facilitation and responsive public services.

As part of the visit, the Minister planted a sapling on the premises of Lok Nayak Bhawan under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, highlighting the importance of environmental sustainability alongside workplace cleanliness. The plantation was coordinated with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).