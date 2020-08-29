Dr Jitendra reviews Devika project, cautions against any compromise in work quality

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 29: While reviewing the progress of work on the prestigious River Devika Rejuvenation Project, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today strictly cautioned against any compromise in work quality and said, a serious note would be taken if there is any evidence of it.

Responding strongly to the complaints about possible laxity in the work, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is a prize project and nobody would be allowed to take liberty with the target goals of absolute quality control and finesse. He also took note of the inputs regarding inadequate coordination among the various executing agencies including the engineering wing, the consultancy agency and the Contract company, and laid down a time limit of 15 days for course correction.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised upon the senior functionaries of the executing agencies to make sure that they are available at the site of the work. He said, if need be, a Work Audit of the targets achieved so far could also be carried out.

Referring to the deadline of March 2021 for the completion of project, as envisaged earlier, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in view of the time loss incurred in the wake of COVID pandemic, it is understandable that the work will get delayed but insisted that entire project should be completed before the end of 2021.

He directed for permanent restoration of roads where pipes are laid down and to clear the dumping sites so that the general public should not suffer. He stressed on inter departmental coordination to execute their respective plans so that there is minimum inconvenience to the public and saving of resources also.

He asked all the departments to work jointly to resolve the issues on priority. He directed the concerned officers to take effective steps for timely completion of this project on a mission mode. Executing agency was directed to use the material dually vetted by the technical committee to ensure that only standard material is used.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta from Civil Secretariat Srinagar, District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla, Chief Engineer UEED, Ashwani Anand, Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Viqar Giri, SE R&B, Shakti Sagar, SE UEED, Rakesh Gupta,CPO Rajeev Bhushan, Vice President MC Udhampur, Surinder Singh Khalsa, Executive Engineers, UEED, R&B, PHE besides all agencies involved in the execution of project participated from Mini Conference Hall DC Office Complex through Video Conference.

Principal Secretary Dheeraj Gupta directed UEED and contractors to submit a mirco plan to execute all components of this projects within time frame and settle down all bottlenecks if any within 15 days. He took a serious note of poor coordination and poor feedback.

Earlier, DDC Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla briefed about the progress of ongoing developmental works of prestigious project and informed that due to COVID-19 crisis progress was slowed down but again it is picking up now. SE UEED, Rakesh Gupta gave a power point presentation in which he explained the progress of each component of the project. Ghat development is going on in full swing , 25% sewerage work is completed, he said.