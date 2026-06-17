Dr Jitendra Releases Book Postulating 40% Diabetes Risk Reduction With Yoga

NEW DELHI, Jun 17 : Ahead of the International Day of Yoga to be observed on June 21 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh today released the book “Yoga and Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes: An Integrated Approach to Wellness”, postulating 40% reduction of risk of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus with Yoga.

The book is edited by eminent endocrinologist Dr S. V. Madhu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the growing body of scientific evidence validating the health benefits of Yoga reflects India's unique ability to combine its ancient wisdom with modern scientific research. He noted that Yoga is no longer viewed merely as a traditional wellness practice but is increasingly emerging as an evidence-based preventive healthcare intervention with global relevance.

Advertisement

Referring to the theme of this year’s International Day of Yoga, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, Dr Jitendra Singh said that healthy ageing is not only about increasing life expectancy but also about ensuring a life free from chronic diseases and disability. In this context, preventing lifestyle disorders such as Type 2 Diabetes assumes critical importance, he added.

The Minister highlighted that the book gains particular significance in light of the findings of the Indian Prevention of Diabetes Study (IPDS), the first long-term randomized controlled trial demonstrating that Yoga can reduce the risk of progression from prediabetes to Type 2 Diabetes by nearly 40 percent. The multicentric study followed nearly 1,000 participants over a period of three years and found that a structured 40-minute Yoga intervention, combined with standard lifestyle measures, produced substantial benefits in preventing the onset of diabetes among high-risk individuals.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that such scientific validation strengthens the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has consistently advocated the integration of Yoga into mainstream healthcare and promoted it as a powerful instrument for preventive health, wellness and holistic living.

He further observed that the future of healthcare lies not merely in treatment but in prevention, and that India is uniquely positioned to lead this transition through an integrated approach that combines modern medicine with evidence-based traditional practices. Research initiatives such as the IPDS, he said, demonstrate how indigenous knowledge systems can contribute meaningfully to addressing major public health challenges.

The book provides a comprehensive overview of the role of Yoga in the prevention and management of Type 2 Diabetes. It reviews the available scientific evidence, examines the physiological and metabolic mechanisms through which Yoga exerts its beneficial effects, and offers practical guidance on Yogic practices that may help reduce diabetes risk.

Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated Dr S. V. Madhu and all contributors to the volume for bringing together scientific evidence, clinical insights and practical knowledge in a form that will benefit healthcare professionals, researchers, students and the wider public alike.

Prof. (Dr.) Nikhil Tandon, Director, AIIMS New Delhi, who was the Guest of Honour, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the importance of rigorous scientific research in establishing the role of Yoga in preventive healthcare.

The publication is expected to serve as a valuable resource for advancing awareness about the role of Yoga in combating one of the world’s fastest-growing lifestyle diseases and promoting a healthier, disease-free society.