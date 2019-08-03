Dr Jitendra proposes centrally funded Engineering Colleges for Udhampur, Doda

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 3: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has proposed centrally funded Engineering Colleges, one each for Udhampur and Doda.

At a meeting with Union Minister for Human Resources and Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged with thanks the sanction of a centrally funded University Institute of Engineering and Technology for Kathua under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), which has already started functioning. He requested for a similar Engineering Institute/College under “RUSA” scheme for Udhampur and Doda each as well, since these are the other two main cities in this Lok Sabha constituency.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, with more and more number of students opting for quality education in engineering and technical streams, professional Engineering Colleges through recognised Government Universities have their own credibility and placement value. “The experience with the Centrally funded University Institute of Engineering and Technology at Kathua has been very encouraging and there is a need to replicate the same at other places as well. This is particularly relevant for girl students who may have difficulty in studying in a standard reputed institute located far from home,” he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh also appreciated the Ministry of HRD for having sanctioned a series of important institutes for the State of Jammu & Kashmir as a whole, including his own Lok Sabha constituency. These, he said, include, for example, IIM at Jammu and Srinagar, as well as University Institute of Engineering and Technology at Kathua and a Degree College at Paddar, Kishtwar under RUSA. He requested the Minister of HRD to expedite the work on IIM and IIT projects in the State.

Meanwhile, through the Union Ministry of Health, centrally funded Medical Colleges have already been sanctioned for the cities of Kathua, Doda and Udhampur each. Out of these, the first academic session is starting this year in the Govt Medical College Kathua.