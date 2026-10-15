Dr Jitendra presents ‘MANAK’ awards to school children selected through national competition for outstanding innovations

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 14: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today felicitated 62 young outstanding innovators among school children, at the 12th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition (NLEPC) under INSPIRE-MANAK, and observed that school students are increasingly translating their ideas into marketable products and entrepreneurial ventures.

The Minister said 25 students had already taken their products to market, while around 250 intellectual property rights had been generated by young innovators. Some students, he said, were earning lakhs of rupees while still in school, demonstrating how scientific curiosity, commitment and access to opportunities can transform ideas into practical outcomes.

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The felicitation ceremony was organised by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, in collaboration with the National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF), at New Delhi. A total of 729 students participated in the event. The ceremony was attended by Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson, National Innovation Foundation-India; Dr. Umesh Kumar Sharma, Head, Science and Technology Capacity Building Division, DST; and Dr. Arvind C. Ranade, Director, National Innovation Foundation-India, along with senior officials, teachers, mentors and other stakeholders. The INSPIRE-MANAK 2026 Compendium was also released on the occasion.

Interacting with the young innovators, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the students were the main attraction of the programme and that their work had demonstrated the true value of INSPIRE-MANAK. Recalling his initial scepticism about the programme's name when it was introduced, he said the achievements of the participating students had convinced him of its significance and the high standards of innovation it was fostering.

The Minister referred to several projects presented at the exhibition that addressed everyday challenges through scientific and technological solutions. These included an AI-based alcohol detection system designed to prevent a vehicle from starting when alcohol is detected, an ultrasonic washing machine that can save water, a device designed to deter stray dogs through vibrations, and assistive technology for visually impaired students. He also referred to a tracking walking stick showcased at the exhibition.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the projects demonstrated how students from Classes VI to XII, representing different parts of the country, were identifying problems around them and developing solutions with wider applications. The achievements of students who had taken products to market and secured intellectual property rights reflected the potential to progress from school-level innovation to entrepreneurship and commercial application.

Referring to India's expanding start-up ecosystem, the Minister said the country's start-up numbers had grown from around 350-400 in 2014 to approximately 2.5 lakh, with nearly 60 per cent located in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. He said young people today had greater access to information and opportunities, and could achieve significant outcomes through passion, commitment and hard work.

Dr. Jitendra Singh called for stronger industry partnerships to help promising student innovators improve their products, respond to market requirements and explore commercial opportunities. He suggested facilitating business-to-business interactions for young innovators so that their ideas could receive industry feedback and potentially progress towards wider application.

The Minister said promising innovations should not remain confined to exhibitions or working models. Students with entrepreneurial potential should receive opportunities to engage with industry and develop solutions that meet practical needs. He encouraged stakeholders to explore ways of connecting young innovators with relevant enterprises and technical expertise at an early stage.

Citing the example of a policy change that removed the three-year existence requirement for deep-tech start-ups supported by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr. Jitendra Singh said innovation required a willingness to support new ideas and take calculated risks. He called for greater collaboration between the Government and industry to nurture student innovators and help them develop their technologies.

The Minister also stressed the importance of mentorship in enabling students to recognise their strengths, refine their ideas and navigate the journey from an initial concept to a practical application. He proposed that a future edition of the programme include a dedicated session in which young innovators could speak directly about their work and experiences.

Dr. Jitendra Singh proposed that future editions of the programme include a dedicated session in which each participating student is accompanied by at least one parent or guardian. He said parents may sometimes be unfamiliar with the nature of a child's innovative work and, without intending to discourage them, may inadvertently interrupt the time and effort required to pursue an idea.