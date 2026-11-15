Dr Jitendra observes ‘World Diabetes Day’ with Indian diaspora in Rome

Excelsior Correspondent

ROME(ITALY), Nov 14: World Diabetes Day was observed in Rome with enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian diaspora in Italy, representing diverse sections of society, including students, women, entrepreneurs and professionals from different walks of life. The participants joined the programme with great enthusiasm and expressed happiness and pride over India's remarkable progress in science, technology, research and healthcare during the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The gathering reflected the growing confidence of the Indian community in India's scientific capabilities, healthcare initiatives and its expanding contribution to global scientific advancement.

The enthusiastic participation of the Indian diaspora, comprising students, women, entrepreneurs and members of the professional community, reflected the strong interest of Indians living abroad in India's scientific and healthcare journey. The participants appreciated the country's progress in scientific research, technological innovation and healthcare delivery under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressing pride in India's growing global standing and its commitment to addressing important public health challenges such as diabetes.

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Addressing the event organised at the Embassy of India in Rome on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, a noted diabetologist and Professor, called for greater emphasis on the prevention of diabetes, particularly among young people, stressing that lifestyle modification, healthy dietary habits, physical activity and control of obesity remain the fundamental measures for tackling the growing burden of the disease.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that although several new groups of anti-diabetic drugs have emerged for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, the basic mantra of diabetes management continues to be lifestyle modification and obesity control.

Referring to this year's theme, 'Early Action on Diabetes', the Minister said it captures the entire spirit of the management strategies required to check the rapid spread of diabetes in society. He emphasised that proactive early detection and timely action, followed by strict control of blood glucose levels through both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical measures, are essential to reducing the growing burden of diabetes.

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed concern over the changing age profile of diabetes, noting that a disease previously associated largely with middle and old age is increasingly affecting young people in the prime of their lives. Diabetes at a younger age can have implications for an individual's professional productivity and quality of life, while also requiring sustained attention to blood glucose control over a longer period to prevent damage to vital organs such as the kidneys, eyes and heart.

The Minister highlighted the close metabolic association between obesity, diabetes, dyslipidemia, hypertension and heart disease, stating that the Government of India has accorded priority to addressing these interconnected health concerns. He recalled that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised the importance of controlling obesity.

Pointing to the particular vulnerability of Indians to central obesity, which is an independent risk factor for metabolic disorders, including diabetes mellitus, Dr. Jitendra Singh underlined the need to strengthen preventive healthcare and encourage healthier lifestyles.