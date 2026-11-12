Dr Jitendra leaves for Italy, leads Indian delegation for series of Ministerial meetings

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 11: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today left on a 4-day official visit to Italy, aimed at strengthening India's scientific engagement with Europe and advancing international partnerships in science, technology and innovation.

The Minister, who leads the Indian delegation , is scheduled to hold talks with a series of Italian Ministers including the Ministers for Space, Aerospace and Research Cooperation.

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The visit will feature high-level bilateral engagements, the Second India-Italy Science and Innovation Dialogue 2026 in Rome and interactions with leading scientific institutions in Trieste, providing a platform to deepen cooperation in research, strategic technologies and innovation.

The Second India-Italy Science and Innovation Dialogue 2026, scheduled for November 12 in Rome, will bring together leading scientific institutions, researchers, innovation stakeholders and technology incubators from both countries. The Dialogue will focus on research excellence and strategic technologies, translating research into innovation, strengthening institutional partnerships and developing a joint action agenda for future cooperation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh will hold bilateral meetings with Italy's Minister for University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, and Minister in-charge of Space and Aerospace Policy, Adolfo Urso. The meetings will provide an opportunity to advance India-Italy cooperation in science and technology, research and strategic areas of mutual interest.

The Minister's programme in Trieste on November 13 will include visits to the Elettra Synchrotron Facility, the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) and the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB). The engagements will provide opportunities to explore scientific collaboration, research infrastructure partnerships and mobility opportunities for researchers.

The visit will also include an interaction with the Indian community in Rome and participation in a programme marking World Diabetes Day at the Embassy of India on November 14.

The Italy visit reflects India's commitment to expanding international scientific partnerships, promoting research-driven innovation and strengthening engagement with global research institutions and technology ecosystems.

Italy shares traditional ties with India and has collaboration at multiple levels. Dr Jitendra Singh's visit is expected to further extend cooperation in newer and frontier areas.

Dr Jitendra Singh is also scheduled to meet the Indian diaspora.

The Minister's diverse engagements include commemoration of 'World Diabetes Day' on November 14.