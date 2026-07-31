Dr Jitendra leads ‘Exam’ discussion in RS, alleges Congress delayed NTA for 33 years

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 30: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology; Earth Sciences and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today moved the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, as passed by the Lok Sabha, for consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

Initiating the discussion on the Bill, when the opposition tried to interrupt him saying this amendment was not enough to reform Examination system, Dr Jitendra Singh retorted alleging that the Congress led governments had deliberately avoided and delayed constituting a national testing agency for as many as 33 years because of certain vested interests despite strong recommendations from different Commissions in 1992 and 2010. They should thank PM Modi for completing their unfinished task, he added.

Advertisement

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Amendment Bill is a natural extension of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and that the 2024 Act together with the present Amendment Bill constitute the country's first comprehensive legislative framework of their kind in independent India to prevent unfair means in public examinations. He said the legislation reflects the Government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of students and youth while ensuring merit, consistency, transparency and credibility in the public examination system.

The Minister said the Government remains open to constructive suggestions and has brought forward the amendments after taking into account recent experience and feedback, with the objective of making the law more stringent and effective. He said the amendments reaffirm the Government's policy of zero tolerance towards examination malpractices and paper leaks while ensuring that the genuine efforts of students are protected.

Highlighting the need for the legislation, Dr. Jitendra Singh said incidents of question paper leaks and examination-related malpractices have been reported across different parts of the country over the years, irrespective of the State or the agency conducting the examination, underscoring the need for a robust national legal framework.

The Minister informed the House that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill was introduced in January 2024, enacted in February 2024, while the Act came into force and the Rules were notified in June 2024. He said the Act covers examinations conducted by major recruitment agencies, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to higher educational institutions.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the objective of the legislation is to ensure greater consistency, credibility and transparency in public examinations so that sincere and deserving candidates are rewarded for their genuine efforts and their future is not jeopardised by organised examination-related crimes.

The Minister said the Amendment Bill provides for the establishment of Special Fast Track Courts for offences under the Act, completion of investigation within two months and completion of trial within three months from the date of filing of the charge sheet. It further provides for appointment of Special Public Prosecutors and insertion of a new provision enabling investigation by a Special Task Force or a Central agency, wherever required, to ensure swift and effective action against organised examination-related crimes.

Seeking the support of the House for the Bill, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the proposed amendments would reinforce public confidence in the integrity, transparency and fairness of the country's public examination system while protecting the aspirations of millions of students and job aspirants.