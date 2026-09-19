Dr Jitendra leads coastal cleanup at Juhu Beach, highlights India’s unexplored ocean wealth

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Sept 18: Leading the coastal clean-up drive at Juhu Beach on the eve of "International Coastal Cleanup Day" being observed across the world tomorrow, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted India's unexplored ocean wealth and referred to Deep Ocean Mission launched by PM Sh Narendra Modi as the torchbearer of India's Blue Economy.

The Minister said that the 'Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar' campaign, launched in 2022 during the celebrations of India's 75th year of Independence, has evolved into a whole-of-Government and whole-of-society movement for cleaner coasts and safer seas.

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What began as a 75-day inter-ministerial campaign has grown into an annual nationwide initiative around International Coastal Cleanup Day, observed on the third Saturday of September, bringing together government institutions and citizens in a collective effort to protect India's coastal and marine environment. The 2026 campaign is being conducted from September 12 to 19.

Dr. Jitendra Singh led the coastal clean-up programme at Juhu Beach, Mumbai, organised on the eve of International Coastal Cleanup Day. Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar Tummala, and BCCI President Mithun Manhas were among those present, along with Directors and senior officials of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and its institutions, public representatives, celebrities, volunteers and other participants. The programme included a mass Ocean Pledge, followed by a hands-on clean-up activity in which Dr. Jitendra Singh joined officials and volunteers in removing plastic and other waste from the shoreline.

The campaign has brought together coastal States and Union Territories, State Governments, Central Government departments and agencies, the Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, students, NGOs, volunteers and local communities. Celebrities, public representatives and sporting personalities have also joined the initiative, giving the campaign a wider social reach. The participation of BCCI President Mithun Manhas at Juhu Beach this year further reflected the effort to bring diverse sections of society together for ocean conservation.

The initiative is rooted in India's growing engagement with its vast maritime domain. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the Deep Ocean Mission from the Red Fort, India has been strengthening its scientific and technological capabilities to explore the deep ocean and understand its resources and ecosystems. The oceans hold significant potential in terms of metals and minerals, fisheries, marine biodiversity and bioresources, making scientific exploration, responsible use and conservation of marine resources important for India's long-term development.

The Minister said that the benefits of India's maritime resources can be realised only alongside protection of the health of marine ecosystems. Cleaner beaches, reduced plastic pollution and greater public awareness are therefore essential to maintaining healthy oceans and ensuring sustainable use of marine resources. The campaign seeks to turn this awareness into sustained citizen participation and collective action.

The Juhu Beach programme brought together government representatives, sporting personalities, public figures, volunteers and citizens in a common effort to protect India's coastline. The mass pledge and clean-up activity reinforced the message that keeping India's shores clean and its seas safe is a shared responsibility, requiring sustained participation well beyond a single day or campaign.