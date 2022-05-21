Dr Jitendra launches Single National Portal for Biotech StartUps

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 21 : In keeping with the spirit of “One Nation,One Portal”, Union Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (IC) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched Single National Portal for Biotech StartUps and researchers.

The Portal “BioRRAP” will cater to all those seeking regulatory approval for biological research and development activity in the country and thus offer a huge relief for ” Ease of Science” as well as “Ease of Business”.

Speaking after the launch of Biological Research Regulatory Approval Portal (BioRRAP), Dr Jitendra Singh said, India is poised to become a Global Bio-manufacturing Hub and will figure among the top 5 countries of the world by 2025.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Portal will also allow stakeholders to see the approvals accorded against a particular application through a unique BioRRAP ID. He described this unique portal of DBT as a step towards Ease of Doing Science and Scientific research and Ease of Start-ups in India. The Minister said, Bio-technology has fast emerged as an academic and livelihood avenue for youngsters in India. He also pointed out that there are over 2,700 biotech start-ups and more than 2,500 biotech companies working at present in the country.

Describing the launch of Portal as whole of Govt approach in tune with Prime Minister Modi’s vision, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this portal will strengthen interdepartmental synergies and bring accountability, transparency and efficacy in functioning of agencies regulating various aspect of biological research and issuing permission.