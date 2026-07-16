Dr Jitendra launches Rs 1,500 cr ‘Biomedical Career Programme’ with joint UK funding

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 15 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today launched Phase-III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) with a total outlay of Rs 1,500 crore, including Rs 1,000 crore from the Department of Biotechnology and Rs 500 crore from London based Wellcome Trust, UK.

Launching the programme, Dr Jitendra Singh said, biotechnology is set to become the defining force behind India's next phase of economic growth, scientific advancement and global competitiveness, asserting that the country is no longer a participant but an emerging leader in the biotechnology revolution.

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The Minister said India's bioeconomy has expanded nearly twenty-fold, from USD 10 billion in 2014 to over USD 195 billion in 2025, and is projected to touch USD 300 billion by 2030, reflecting the rapid transformation of the sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India today hosts nearly 12,000 biotechnology startups, has emerged among the world's leading vaccine manufacturers, and is steadily strengthening its position as a global biotechnology hub.

The Minister launched the flagship programme jointly implemented by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, and Wellcome Trust, UK, through the DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance, at a function attended by Prof. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology and Director General, BRIC; Prof. Dame Fiona Powrie, Deputy Chair, Board of Governors, Wellcome Trust, UK; Dr. Apurva Sarin, CEO, DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance, members of the Board of Trustees, Strategic Advisory Council, eminent scientists, heads of research institutions, biomedical researchers and nearly eighty BRCP awardees. The programme included the ceremonial launch of Phase-III, interactions with researchers whose careers have been shaped through the initiative, and presentations showcasing the programme's scientific achievements and long-term impact.

Describing biotechnology as one of the most significant drivers of the emerging global knowledge economy, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the discipline has moved beyond scientific laboratories and is now influencing economic policy, industrial growth and national development strategies. He said biotechnology is increasingly being recognised as the foundation of the next industrial revolution, placing India in a strong position to lead global innovation through scientific research, entrepreneurship and advanced manufacturing.

The Minister said the Biomedical Research Career Programme has evolved far beyond a fellowship initiative and has established itself as one of India's most respected scientific career platforms. Referring to interactions with several programme beneficiaries during the event, he said the initiative has strengthened researchers not only through financial support but also by enhancing their scientific credentials, international visibility and professional opportunities. Over the past eighteen years, he said, the programme has developed into a prestigious institution that continues to attract and nurture scientific excellence.

Dr. Jitendra Singh described the partnership between the Government of India and Wellcome Trust as a model of sustained international scientific collaboration and philanthropy. He said the programme demonstrates how long-term partnerships can accelerate scientific discovery, develop world-class human resources and build research ecosystems capable of addressing national as well as global health challenges. He also called for greater participation by philanthropic institutions and industry, observing that while India possesses abundant scientific talent and innovative ideas, sustained financial partnerships remain essential for translating research into technologies, diagnostics and affordable healthcare solutions.

Prof. Dame Fiona Powrie, Deputy Chair, Board of Governors, Wellcome Trust, UK, described the eighteen-year partnership between DBT and Wellcome as an enduring example of how international collaboration can strengthen science and improve global health. She said science advances through collaboration across disciplines, institutions and countries, while meaningful health outcomes depend upon solutions tailored to local realities.

Secretary, Department of Biotechnology and Director General, BRIC, Prof. Rajesh S. Gokhale said the Biomedical Research Career Programme has emerged as one of the Department's flagship international partnerships since its inception in 2008.