Dr Jitendra launches multilingual Websites as single platform for students, StartUps, researchers, citizens

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 9: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said that the new redeveloped websites of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) launched today reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of citizen-first governance by making scientific information accessible, inclusive and useful to people across the country.

Emphasising the public value of the initiative, he said that its guiding principle is "Science by the People, Science for the People", with science made available, accessible and affordable. He also stressed the importance of enabling the flow of technologies across scientific domains and industries, allowing users to identify information and opportunities according to their requirements through a common digital platform.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the redeveloped official websites of DST, www.dst.gov.in and www.most.gov.in, developed in accordance with the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) 3.0 and the Guidelines for Indian Government Websites and Apps (GIGW) 3.0. Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, was present on the occasion, along with senior DST officials and representatives associated with the website development initiative. The redevelopment was undertaken jointly by DST, the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the project management team and the development agency, with content curated and validated by the department's internal divisions.

The Minister said the platform would serve students, research fellows, researchers, academic institutions, innovators, start-ups, entrepreneurs, media professionals and citizens by providing single-window access to DST schemes, grants, fellowships, scientific programmes and other opportunities. The redesigned information architecture enables users to locate relevant information more efficiently, including eligibility criteria, application guidelines, calls for proposals, awards, results and official notifications. By bringing these resources together in a structured format, the portals aim to reduce the effort required to navigate government information and strengthen public participation in India's science and technology ecosystem.

The websites feature a standardised information architecture covering major sections such as About DST, divisions, programmes and schemes, services, opportunities, documents, and news and updates. A structured scheme and opportunity finder facilitates the discovery of research and development funding, calls for proposals, awards and application forms, while a centralised document repository provides access to guidelines, policy documents, notifications, reports and administrative forms.

Reorganised listings of DST divisions, the organisational hierarchy and officers' contact details support easier navigation and access to relevant institutional information. The platform also provides dedicated information on bilateral and multilateral science and technology cooperation for international stakeholders.

A key feature of the new websites is the integration of Bhashini, enabling access to content in 22 languages and widening the reach of scientific information among diverse audiences. The portals incorporate universal accessibility features, including adjustable font sizes, high-contrast display modes, link highlighting, letter-spacing and line-height adjustments, and screen-reader compatibility.

Their responsive design enables access across desktops, tablets and mobile devices while maintaining readability and usability. These features are intended to make government science and technology information more accessible to students, researchers, innovators and citizens with diverse needs.

The initiative forms part of the Government of India's broader effort to harmonise its digital footprint, bringing greater consistency to government websites through standardised branding, navigation and content presentation. The redevelopment therefore extends beyond visual redesign to encompass content restructuring, improved user experience and sustainable mechanisms for digital content governance.